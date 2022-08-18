January-July domestic air passenger traffic grows 70.18% YoY

India's domestic air traffic grew by 70.18 percent year-on-year between January-July, 2022, with a monthly growth rate of 93.82 percent.

Passengers carried by domestic airlines during the January-July 2022 period were 669.54 lakhs as against 393.44 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the DGCA.

Indigo Airlines carried the highest number of passengers at 373.19 lakhs during the seven-month period, occupying 55.7 percent of the market share. While, Go First flew the second highest number of passengers at 65.93 lakhs, contributing to 9.8 percent of the market share.

The aviation regulator said that SpiceJet occupied the number three slot in terms of market share with 9.6 percent, flying 64.52 lakh passengers during the period.

The passenger load factors -- which means occupancy rates - of SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India were at 84.7 percent, 77.7 percent, 84.3 percent, 76.5 percent, 71.1 percent and 75.2 percent, respectively, in July 2022.

A total of 591 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines, data showed. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for July 2022 has been around 0.61.

On-Time Performance (OTP) of scheduled domestic airlines has been computed for four metro airports, viz Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The DGCA data said in July, AirAsia India had the best on-time performance of 95.5 percent at four metro airports - Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. At the same time, Alliance Air fell further down from last month as the worst among major airlines with 72.1 percent.