Is Jammu & Kashmir at risk of a big earthquake?

Irfan Amin Malik
Srinagar / Mar 19, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

Parts of J&K (Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Budgam, Anantnag in Kashmir and parts of Jammu region, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar) are in the earthquake-prone Seismic Zone V.

Most of the earthquakes that have hit J&K lately had their origin in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan. (Photo by Sanket Barik via Pexels)

Social media has been rife with unsubstantiated predictions of a devastating earthquake in Jammu & Kashmir "any time soon". J&K has experienced 17 tremors over the last 10 weeks—five of magnitude 4.0 or above, 10 of magnitude between 3.0 and 4.0, and two between 2.0 and 3.0. But is there any truth to the claims that a big one could be around the corner?

The massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023 (there was another big earthquake there on February 21) has stoked fear of an earthquake's potential for destruction, and spotlighted the importance of early warnings and preparedness.

The devastating earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria left 45000 people dead has raised alarm bells in earthquake prone areas across the world with experts recommending a robust strategy for earthquake risk assessment.

On March 18, an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit Ecuador - it claimed at least 13 lives and injured over 100 people. Assam saw earthquakes of 3.6 and 2.8 magnitude on the same day.