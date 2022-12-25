 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jai Ram Thakur elected leader of BJP legislative party in Himachal, attacks Congress govt

Dec 25, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST

The Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP in November winning 40 seats in the 68-member assembly. The saffron party won 25 seats and three went to Independents.

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who was on Sunday elected the leader of the BJP legislative party in Himachal Pradesh, hit out at the Congress, alleging its government was failing to deliver on poll promises and leaders were moving in different directions.

Thakur was unanimously elected as all 24 BJP MLAs proposed his name for the post, senior party leader and head of the election management committee Mangal Pandey said.

Six-time legislator Thakur won from Seraj with the highest margin.

The meeting of the BJP MLAs here was attended by state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, state BJP in-charge and co-incharge Avinash Rai Khanna and Sanjay Tandon, and central observer Vinod Tawda.

Later addressing media persons on Sunday, Jai Ram Thakur said though the difference in vote share between the Congress and the BJP was just 0.9 percent, the BJP has accepted the mandate and is ready to perform the role of opposition.