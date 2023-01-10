 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT services sector experiences flat job growth in December: report

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 10, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

The number of active jobs has decreased by 41 percent year on year. According to Xpheno data, the sector's contribution was less than 30 percent for 21 months.

Jobs in the IT services sector remained flat in December 2022, despite an increase in the number of jobs in November, according to Xpheno's Active Jobs Report. According to the report, this is the second lowest active job count in the last two years, with 70,000 job openings.

The number of active jobs has decreased by 41 percent year on year. “With a 26% contribution to Active Jobs, IT Services sector continues to lose its dominating spot in the Industry wise contribution mix,” Xpheno said.

With the drop in volume, the IT Services sector’s contribution remained below 30 percent for over 21 months.

In contrast, the startup sector, which has been experiencing a spate of layoffs due to a funding winter, saw a 14 percent increase in active jobs compared to the previous month.

In the software service sector, the number of active jobs decreased by 5 percent from last month.

Jobs in technology, including services, products, and internet-enabled businesses, saw a sharp drop in December with 1,24,000 available jobs, down from 2,40,000 in November. Jobs in this set of companies accounted for 46 percent of all active job openings, its lowest contribution.