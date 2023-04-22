 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

International trade in rupee currency soon: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

The central bank, he said, is in discussion with its counterparts in different nations on this.

"The whole world wants to have a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with India," Piyush Goyal said. (File image)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday expressed hope that traders will soon be able to settle foreign trade in the rupee currency as several banks from different countries are opening special Vostro accounts with Indian banks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved 60 requests to open Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVAs) of correspondent banks from 18 countries, including the UK, Singapore, and New Zealand.

The central bank, he said, is in discussion with its counterparts in different nations on this.

"We will soon start seeing operationalisation of this rupee trading in international trade with several countries," Goyal told reporters in Rajkot.