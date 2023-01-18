 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s population has already overtaken China’s, analysts estimate

Jan 18, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

The South Asian nation’s population stood at 1.417 billion as of end 2022, according to estimates from the World Population Review, an independent organization focused on census and demographics.

Commuters walk along a railway platform during the morning rush hour in this long exposure photograph taken at Churchgate Station near the financial district of Mumbai, India, on Friday, April 4, 2014. Photographer: Vivek Prakash/Bloomberg

India may have already surpassed China as the world’s most-populous nation in a milestone that adds urgency for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create more jobs and ensure the country sustains its world-beating growth.

That’s a little over 5 million more than the 1.412 billion reported by China Tuesday when authorities there announced the first decline since the 1960s.

India, where half the population is under the age of 30, is set to be the world’s fastest-growing major economy in the coming years. To make the most of the demographic dividend, Modi needs to create jobs for the millions of people entering the workforce every year as the nation moves away from farm jobs.

The United Nations had expected the milestone to be reached later this year. As of Jan. 18, India’s population had already climbed to 1.423 billion, according to WPR.