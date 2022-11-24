 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian foreign secretary visits Myanmar as junta veers towards holding elections

Pranay Sharma
Nov 24, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Vinay Mohan Kwatra’s two-day visit to Myanmar comes at a time when the military regime is seeking to reassure the foreign audience that it is on the path to restoring democracy.

Indian foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra’s two-day visit to Myanmar this week coincided with the ruling military regime’s decision to release more than 6,000 prisoners, including four foreign nationals, from custody to pave the way for elections in 2023.

The military junta’s attempt is to convince sections of those released from custody to contest the election and put in place a political system that will be more acceptable to the outside world.

The Myanmar government is trying to introduce a system with proportional representation along with direct elections—somewhat like the election system in Nepal.
In February 2021 the army chief Min Aung Hlaing plunged Myanmar into a major crisis when he seized power in a coup and arrested Nobel Peace Prize winner and leader of the National League for Democracy, Aung San Suu Kyi, and scores of her supporters, triggering mass protests and unrest throughout the country.

The junta’s ruthless methods of stifling the protesters, which included air attacks and the execution of four pro-democracy activists, outraged the world and led to demand for its political and economic isolation.

More than 2,000 people have been killed since the February coup.
International pressure on the junta grew as western countries imposed sanctions and excluded Myanmar from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Cambodia early this month.

Path to democracy