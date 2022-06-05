Indian envoys summoned in Qatar, Kuwait, Iran over remarks against Prophet Mohammad; Oman calls for boycott of Indian products

The controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad made by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal have caused a stir in most of the Arab countries. Some of them have summoned the Indian envoys to convey displeasure.

Even though the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party suspended both the leaders over the controversial remarks during a recent TV debate, calling the comments "contrary to the party's position on various matters...".

Qatar Summons Indian Ambasssador

Qatar’s foreign ministry in a statement said that it summoned New Delhi's envoy to Doha, after comments deemed to be offensive to Muslims were made by a top BJP official.

The statement read that the authorities in Doha rejected comments made by the official against the Prophet Muhammad.

“The state of Qatar stresses that these derogatory statements that incite religious hatred, globally insult Muslims, and indicate ignorance towards the pivotal role that Islam played in the world’s developments and civilisations, including in India,” said MOFA.

Views not of government: India's Envoy

The Indian Embassy in Qatar said Ambassador Dipak Mittal has conveyed that the "tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements".

"In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks," read the statement.

Vice President of India to Qatar

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on June 5 met Qatar’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani in Doha and the two leaders held delegation-level talks and reviewed bilateral relations including trade, investment, economic and security cooperation.

Naidu, who reached Doha on the last leg of his three-nation tour from May 30 to June 7, was accorded a ceremonial reception and a Guard of Honour at the Doha airport on June 4, PTI reported.

Kuwait summons Indian Ambassador

Kuwait's deputy foreign minister for Asia summoned the Indian ambassador and handed over a note of protest over “abusive statements” against the Prophet, and also welcomed the suspension of the BJP spokesperson for the comments.

Call for boycott of Indian products

Grand Mufti of Oman Sheikh Al-Khalili called for a boycott of Indian products, according to a TOI report. There were also local media reports of many superstores in the Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain removing Indian products from their shelves.

Iran summons Indian Ambassador

Ahead of the Iranian Foreign Minister's first-ever trip to New Delhi next week, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Indian ambassador to Tehran over what state media called an "insult against the Prophet of Islam in an Indian TV show", Irna International news reported.

In the meeting with the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Director-General for South Asia, the Indian envoy "expressed regret & said any insult against Prophet of Islam is unacceptable & this doesn't reflect the position of Indian gov't, which has shown the utmost respect for all religions."

BJP denounces the comments

To defuse the row the BJP asserted that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults to any religious personality.

Arun Singh, the party's general secretary, said in a statement that the party is strongly opposed to any ideology that degrades or demeans any sect or faith after controversy raged over BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's statements.