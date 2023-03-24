 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India rejects J&J plea to extend patent on key Tuberculosis drug, drop in prices expected

Mar 24, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

The drugs work by targeting the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) synthase enzyme of the TB mycobacteria.

In a massive blow, the Indian Patent Office rejected US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson’s application to extend its monopoly on the key tuberculosis drug, bedaquiline, which is set to expire in July.

On Thursday, the agency delivered the judgment on a plea filed by two TB survivors, Nandita Venkatesan and Phumeza Tisile. Bedaquiline, the key drug used in TB treatment, is a member of the diarylquinoline class of drugs and has a unique action mechanism. The drugs work by targeting the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) synthase enzyme of the TB mycobacteria.

Developed by Janssen – Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) pharmaceutical division – in 2012, bedaquiline received conditional approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of multidrug resistant (MDR) TB. A 2018 WHO rapid communication on MDR-TB treatment guidelines prioritised bedaquiline among drugs for treatment and, in 2019, it was launched in India.

“The patent application in question – for a formulation of bedaquiline – was filed in India over a decade ago, as part of standard procedures when developing new medicines,” read an official statement released by a J&J spokesperson in India.