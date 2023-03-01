 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India emphasises multilateral action for faster extradition of fugitive economic offenders at G20 meet on anti-corruption

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST

In the inaugural session, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the corrupt find a way to park their proceeds of crime and "it is such money that is pushed into evil activities".

India on Wednesday emphasised on multilateral action rather than bilateral coordination to ensure faster extradition of fugitive economic offenders and recovery of stolen assets from abroad during the anti-corruption working group meeting of G20 nations here.

"This is one of the major sources of terror funding. From illegal drugs that destroy young lives to human trafficking, from weakening democracies to sale of illegal arms, this dirty money funds many destructive enterprises," he said.

Singh said there is a need for the global community to work even faster for the recovery of assets through proactive sharing of information between the G20 countries.