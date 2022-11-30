 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India and US have a long association with tea: Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Nov 30, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Speaking at an event dedicated to tea lovers organised at the Indian Embassy here on Tuesday, Sandhu spoke about the significance of tea for Indians and also about its linkage to the American Revolution.

India and the United States have a long association with tea and the two democracies cherish their common love for the aromatic beverage, India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said.

"India and the US have a long association with tea. After all, the Boston Tea Party, which sparked the American Revolution, was organised to protest colonial taxes on tea! Tea is also intricately linked to East India company, and our own freedom struggle," Sandhu said.

To usher in the winter season, the Indian Embassy in association with Janam Tea, during the event presented an informative conversation about the exciting flavours and styles of Indian tea. The conversation was led by Amy Dubin-Nath of Janam Tea, which specialises in single-estate teas from India.

"Today, we cherish our common love for tea, and a little bit of healthy rivalry, with coffee! A lot can happen, not just over coffee, but over tea too! In India, we consume 15 times more tea than coffee, by the way," Sandhu said in his remarks.

Many of you already know the Indian Tea through the quintessential Masala Chai, he told the tea lovers.