IIT-Ropar to host second G20 Education Working Group meeting in Amritsar next week

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

The theme of the meeting is "Strengthening Research and Innovation through collaboration".

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, will host the second G20 Education Working Group meeting in Amritsar from March 15 to 17 with a focus on the identification of relevant policies and best practices for research and innovations, officials said on Monday.

IIT-Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja said the event would help in ensuring a roadmap for multi-partner collaborations to facilitate accessibility and provision of research materials, reducing the gap between industry and academia and thereby discovering and identifying relevant policies and practises for research and innovations.

"This would lead to establishing long-lasting collaborations for equitable quality research in G20 member nations while following the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth, One Family, One Future.