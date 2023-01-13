ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Venugopal Dhoot says his arrest was unnecessary; CBI argues he was evading probe

The arrest of Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in connection to ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case was unwarranted as he was cooperating with the probe, argued his lawyer before the Bombay High Court on January 13.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on the other hand, claimed that he was trying to avoid probe, reported news agency PTI.

Dhoot, arrested by the CBI on December 26, 2022, and presently in judicial custody, has moved the high court seeking to quash the First Information Report, and has also sought interim bail.

Post the arrest, on January 10, Bombay HC had directed the probe agency to file by Friday (January 13) its affidavit in response to Dhoot's plea seeking to quash an FIR registered against him, to declare his arrest as ''arbitrary and illegal'' and to be released on bail.

Today, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan after hearing both Dhoot's lawyer Sandeep Laddha and CBI's counsel Raja Thakare reserved its order on interim relief.

Advocate Laddha argued that Dhoot had appeared before the CBI "31 times" since a `preliminary enquiry' (PE) was registered in December 2017.

"Dhoot was never arrested in the case. Even when the charge sheet was filed, Dhoot had appeared before the concerned court which granted him bail noting that he had been co-operating with the probe," the lawyer said, as reported by PTI. Dhoot had appeared before the CBI twice even last month, he said. On two other dates (December 23 and 25) he could not appear as on December 23 he had been already summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, the lawyer added. "The CBI is holding this non-appearance for two days as non-co-operation. On December 25, the CBI issued Dhoot a notice....he appeared on December 26 and was arrested," Dhoot's lawyer further added, as per PTI's report. CBI counsel Raja Thakare said Dhoot was summoned in December 2022 so as to confront him with co-accused Chanda Kochhar, former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank; and her husband Deepak Kochhar, both of whom were arrested on December 23. "There has been a systematic attempt by Dhoot and the Kochhars to avoid probe. It is a case of conspiracy. When they are outside (not arrested) they decide the precise answers to give. But the moment one person is arrested, the blame game starts and they start pointing fingers at each other," Thakare noted. He added that the CBI wanted to bring the three accused together for interrogation. "Despite being summoned, he (Dhoot) refused to appear. The CBI at the time had Kochhars' custody for a brief time and hence wanted to confront them with Dhoot," Thakare said. When the HC asked if after Dhoot's arrest the three were interrogated together, Thakare said they were questioned together on December 26 and 27. But Dhoot's lawyer said this was not true. The industrialist was never made to sit with the Kochhars and questioned after his arrest, he claimed. Thakare further said that just because there was a delay in arresting an accused, the arrest does not become illegal or unwarranted. "These cases are of high magnitude with high value transactions woven in layers of companies which are difficult to probe. A meticulous study is required," he said. If a person is hurriedly arrested then the clock starts ticking for the investigating agency to conduct the investigation within the time stipulated for the filing of charge sheet, the CBI lawyer said. ICIC Bank-Videocon Loan Fraud case: Venugopal Dhoot, along with former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, is being investigated in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case, which was filed in 2019. The high court bench had on January 9, 2023 granted interim bail to Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar in the case while coming down heavily on the CBI for arresting them in a "casual and mechanical" manner. The CBI had named the Kochhars, Dhoot, Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics and Videocon Industries as accused in the FIR registered in 2019 under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI has alleged that private sector lender ICICI Bank, headed by Chanda Kochhar from 2009 to 2018, sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to these companies in violation of norms. It further claimed that as a part of quid pro quo (Latin expression literally meaning ''something for something''), Dhoot made an investment of Rs 64 crore in Nupower Renewables through Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL), and transferred SEPL to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar through a circuitous route between 2010 and 2012. (With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE