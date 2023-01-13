 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Venugopal Dhoot says his arrest was unnecessary; CBI argues he was evading probe

Jan 13, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

Dhoot, arrested by the CBI on December 26, 2022, and presently in judicial custody, has moved the high court seeking to quash the FIR against him and has also sought interim bail.

Venugopal Dhoot, along with former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, is being investigated in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case, which was filed in 2019.

The arrest of Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in connection to ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case was unwarranted as he was cooperating with the probe, argued his lawyer before the Bombay High Court on January 13.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on the other hand, claimed that he was trying to avoid probe, reported news agency PTI.

Dhoot, arrested by the CBI on December 26, 2022, and presently in judicial custody, has moved the high court seeking to quash the First Information Report, and has also sought interim bail.

Post the arrest, on January 10, Bombay HC had directed the probe agency to file by Friday (January 13) its affidavit in response to Dhoot's plea seeking to quash an FIR registered against him, to declare his arrest as ''arbitrary and illegal'' and to be released on bail.

Today, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan after hearing both Dhoot's lawyer Sandeep Laddha and CBI's counsel Raja Thakare reserved its order on interim relief.

Advocate Laddha argued that Dhoot had appeared before the CBI "31 times" since a `preliminary enquiry' (PE) was registered in December 2017.