IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Jodhpur after glitch

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST

The helicopter had taken off from Jodhpur airbase for Phalodi airbase.

An IAF helicopter with 20 airmen on board made an emergency landing in Lohawat area of Jodhpur on Sunday afternoon due to some technical glitch.

A technical team fixed the glitch and the chopper was able to take off after about an hour's delay to its destination.

According to Badri Prasad, Circle Inspector, Lohawat Police Station, two MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force had taken off from Jodhpur air force station for Phalodi air force station Sunday afternoon.