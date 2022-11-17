 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I-T dept detects Rs 1,300 crore black income after raids on Karnataka realty sector

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST

The raids were conducted on October 20 and November 2 at about 50 premises in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Goa.

The Income Tax department detected unaccounted income worth more than Rs 1,300 crore after it recently conducted searches against some individuals who had executed joint development agreements with some Karnataka-based real estate developers, the CBDT said on Thursday.

"So far, the search actions have led to the detection of unaccounted income of more than Rs 1,300 crore.

"Undisclosed assets in the nature of cash and gold jewellery worth more than Rs 24 crore have also been seized," the Central Board of Direct Taxes said.

The CBDT frames policy for the tax department.

The statement said the taxman seized "evidences" linked to sale agreements, development agreements and occupancy certificates (OCs).