Huge subsidies by some developed nations on green hydrogen distorting trade: RK Singh

Reuters
Jan 05, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

As one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, India is betting on green hydrogen to help cut its emissions, and enable it to reach its target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

India believes huge subsidies announced by some developed countries for their green hydrogen sector can distort trade and is in violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) norms, power minister RK Singh said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Singh said that the big subsidies is a challenge for the industry in India as it aims to emerge as the most cost-competitive source of green hydrogen in the world.

"The only challenge I face, which our industry faces, is huge subsidies announced by some developed countries on manufacturing green hydrogen," Singh said.

"We believe that to be a trade-distorting step, which I think is actionable under the WTO rules."

His comments came a day after the Indian government approved a 174.9 billion rupee incentive plan to promote green hydrogen.