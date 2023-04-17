 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Hot weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab; Bathinda sizzles at 41.6°C

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST

In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Heatwaves impact everyone, and can lead to severe water shortage

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with the maximum temperature settling above 40 degrees in most parts of the two states.

In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Sirsa recorded a high of 41.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 40.6 degrees, Rohtak 40.5 degrees, Narnaul 40 degrees and Bhiwani 39.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius.