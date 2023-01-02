 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hearings on Google fine and same-sex marriage reach courts

Bloomberg
Jan 02, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

Any decisions would set the tone ahead of several politically high-stakes matters that will test perceptions of the court’s independence. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud took charge in November and his two-year tenure — the longest in the job by any judge in a decade — will see India go through general elections in 2024, when Modi seeks a third term.

India’s courts will begin the new year with a clutch of hearings including a fight to recognize same-sex marriage, a plea against the anti-trust agency’s fine on Google, and petitions challenging the legality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2016 move to ban high-value currency notes.

January 2

The Supreme Court on its first working day of 2023 will decide whether Modi’s 2016 move to invalidate 85% of India’s currency notes was legal or not.

While the overarching decision on the legality will be moot, a five-judge panel may delve into the procedure adopted by the government and the Reserve Bank of India to see if petitioners were correct in alleging procedural lapses.

January 6