Harish Madhav given additional charge of OIL chairman

Harish Madhav, Director (Finance), Oil India Ltd (OIL), has taken over the additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director of the nation's second-largest national exploration and production (E&P) company. Madhav was given the additional charge following the superannuation of Sushil Chandra Mishra on June 30. Madhav took charge on July 1, an Oil India Ltd (OIL) statement said.

He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and has been Director (Finance) on the Board of OIL since August 2, 2019. "Madhav has been handling a diverse gamut of finance and accounting functions covering international fundraising, treasury management, corporate strategy, risk management, corporate accounts and audit, and budgeting," it said.

Before joining OIL, Madhav had also worked with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). "Madhav has over 30 years of rich and varied experience in the oil and gas industry in both upstream and downstream sectors," the statement added.