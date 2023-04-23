 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GST evasion: Taxmen using data analytics to identify 'missing link' in supply chain

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST

With GST evasion of over Rs 1 lakh crore detected in the last fiscal ended March 31, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has stepped up efforts to catch evasion at the initial stage itself so that compliance improves.

GST evasion detection by tax officers almost doubled year-on-year to over Rs 1.01 lakh crore in 2022-23 fiscal.

GST officers are using data analytics to ascertain if the entire supply chain in a particular sector is paying adequate GST or if there is a missing link, an official said.

"We are using 'end-to-end' analytics for a sector and 'gap analysis' of the taxes paid in a supply chain to ascertain if the entire value chain is paying adequate GST or if there is a missing link," the official told PTI.

The data analysis includes comparisons of the tax payment profile of a particular sector vis a vis the erstwhile excise and service tax regime.