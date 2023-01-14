 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt-run bodies, experts told not to talk to media on Joshimath situation without permission

Jan 14, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST

In its communication to the heads of these organisations and institutes, the NDMA said people associated with them should not interact with the media and share data on social media regarding the ground subsidence in Joshimath, where cracks have developed in buildings and other infrastructure.

Cracks have appeared in more than 700 buildings in Joshimath and so far 131 families have been shifted to safer locations even as geologists and experts scramble to ascertain the reasons for subsidies in the ecologically fragile region. (Image: AFP)

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Uttarakhand government have asked over a dozen government-run organisations and institutes and their experts not to make any unauthorised comment or statement on the situation in Joshimath.

Official sources said the purpose of the advisory is not to deny information to the media but to avoid confusion because so many institutions are involved in the process and they are giving their own interpretation of the situation.

The NDMA said it has observed that various government institutions are releasing data related to the subject on social media platforms and also they are interacting with the media with their own interpretation of the situation.

The statements on Joshimath are creating confusion not only among affected residents but also among citizens of the country, the NDMA said.

It said the issue was highlighted during a meeting convened by the central government on January 12 and subsequently discussed at a meeting led by the NDMA on the same day.