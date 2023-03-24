 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt extends Rs 200 subsidy on LPG cylinder under Ujjwala scheme by 1 year

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 09:56 PM IST

The move will benefit 9.6 crore families.

The government on Friday extended the Rs 200 per LPG cylinder subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) by one year in the wake of high prices of petroleum products in the international market.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a subsidy of Rs 200 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year to be provided to the beneficiaries of PMUY, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.

As of March 1, 2023, there were 9.59 crore PMUY beneficiaries.