Goa govt orders use of 'Manohar International Airport' name without any prefix or suffix

Apr 04, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

The GGIAL is using 'New Goa' as prefix to the airport name everywhere, Goa's Civil Aviation Director Dr S Shanbhogue pointed out in a letter to the company on Monday.

The Goa government has instructed the GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) to strictly use the name of its new facility at Mopa as 'Manohar International Airport' without any prefix or suffix.

The airport, located at Mopa village in North Goa district, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11, 2022.

Shanbhogue said the PM had announced the facility's name as 'Manohar International Airport'.