 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Germany to pursue $5.2 billion submarine deal with India during Olaf Scholz trip

Reuters
Feb 24, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

The naval project is the latest attempt by a Western military manufacturing power to wean New Delhi away from its dependance on Russia for military hardware.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany will pursue a $5.2 billion deal with India to jointly build six conventional submarines in the country during Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Feb. 25-26 visit, two Indian and two German sources said.

The naval project is the latest attempt by a Western military manufacturing power to wean New Delhi away from its dependance on Russia for military hardware.

India is desperate to replace its ageing submarine fleet, with 11 of its 16 conventional submarines more than two decades old, and as it seeks to counter China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean.

The Indian Navy also has two indigenous nuclear-powered submarines.