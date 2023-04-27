 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 outcome under India's Presidency will be unprecedented: Harsh Vardhan Shringla

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

The G20 is the "most significant" international event India has hosted since its independence, Shringla, the Chief Coordinator of India's G20 Presidency and former Foreign Secretary, said here.

The G20 outcome under India's Presidency will be unprecedented, veteran diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said as he underlined that the international community sees India as one country that is up to the challenge of providing solutions to current global problems.

He addressed prominent members of the Indian-American and diaspora community on Tuesday at the launch event of his biography "Not An Accidental Rise".

Former US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal were among the special guests at the event hosted by Jaipur Foot USA, a subsidiary of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS).