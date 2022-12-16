 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Former Indian foreign secretary calls for immediate resumption of political dialogue between India, China

Pranay Sharma
Dec 16, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

Gokhale said India’s capability of using its geostrategic location in the Indian Ocean and its leverage with the littoral states has the capacity to complicate China’s strategic environment as it seeks to move closer to the centre of the world’s stage.

The national flags of China and India in Mumbai. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Amid news of fresh clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), former Indian foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale has called for immediate resumption of a political dialogue that has been suspended since November 2019.

“It is untenable that two major Asian countries that are also neighbours, as well as nuclear weapons states, refrain from a conversation about the state of their relationship,” Gokhale said in a recent scholarly document.

Dialogue between India and China at the highest political level was suspended since the informal summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu in October 2019.

A month later, the two leaders met briefly on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit in Brazil.

But China’s unilateral attempt to change the status quo on the LAC in April 2020 and the subsequent standoff between the troops of India and China at the frontier broke down an engagement at the highest political level.

Though Modi shook hands and exchanged greetings with Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali in October, there has been no dialogue between the two leaders for three years.