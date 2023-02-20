Former Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam appointed NITI Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog chief executive officer Parameswaran Iyer is on his way out of the think-tank as the former commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has been appointed by the ACC as the new CEO. Iyer will now move to the World Bank headquarters in Washington DC, USA, as executive director.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on February 20 approved the new roles for the bureaucrats.

Iyer’s appointment will be for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders.

He spent less than eight months at NITI Aayog and took over as its CEO on July 1, 2022. He is a civil servant and led the government’s swachh bharat mission in 2014. He had taken voluntary retirement In 2009 and joined the World Bank in its water and sanitation initiatives.

Meanwhile, Subrahmanyam is a 1988 batch IAS officer, who retired as the Commerce Secretary on September 30, 2022.

Moneycontrol News