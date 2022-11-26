 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Essential to make process of litigation citizen centric, technology must be augmented: CJI

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

He also said the judiciary has been adopting technology to improve the working of courts and it is of "supreme importance" that courts are remodelled to reach out to citizens instead of them reaching out to courts in their quest for justice.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud (Image: ANI)

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said technology must be augmented with institutional reforms to resolve issues of access to justice, and it is essential to simplify the litigation process and make it "citizen centric".

Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) said judges across the country must reflect upon the constitutional vision of securing justice, equality and liberty.

He said it is important that representation of marginalised communities and women in the legal profession and judiciary is increased.

Justice Chandrachud also spoke about the e-initiatives — virtual justice clock, justIS mobile app 2.0, digital court and s3WaaS websites of district courts — that were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the function.

In a nation as large and diverse as India, the "paramount challenge" the judiciary faces as an institution is to ensure that the justice delivery system is accessible to everyone, he said.