ED attaches 4.5 crore worth Delhi asset in money laundering case involving Sanjay Bhandari

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

The investigation pertains to alleged corruption in the purchase of 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2009.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached an immovable property located in Delhi, worth Rs 4.5 crore, in connection with a money laundering case probe against alleged middleman and arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

The assets belongs to Sharan Svadha LLP, an entity beneficially owned by Bimal Sareen and his wife, the federal agency said in a statement.

Sareen is stated to be a "partner" of Bhandari. Bhandari is in the United Kingdom at present.