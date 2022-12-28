 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EAM Jaishankar to visit Cyprus, Austria from December 29 to January 3

Dec 28, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the Republic of Cyprus and Austria from December 29 to January 3, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in the statement, said the minister will be in Republic of Cyprus (RoC) from December 29 to December 31, 2022. This year marks 60 years of the diplomatic relations between India and Cyprus.

During his visit, Jaishankar will meet Minister of Foreign Affairs of RoC, Ioannis Kasoulides and also call on President of the House of Representatives, Annita Demetriou. He will also address the business and investment community of that country, and interact with the Indian diaspora.

In Austria, the external affairs minister (EAM) will meet Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg, the statement said.

This will be the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the last 27 years, and it takes place against the backdrop of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.

Schallenberg had visited India in March 2022, and the two ministers have met thrice this year on the margins of international gatherings in Munich, Bratislava and New York, the MEA said.