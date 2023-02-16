 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhruva Space, French company Comat ink pact for space components

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST

As per the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), both companies will share their technologies

"Through this partnership, our complementary skills will allow us to provide world-class equipment and services to satellite operators customers in the region," said Ludovic Daudois, CEO, Comat. (Representative Image)

Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space on Thursday signed a pact with France's strategic equipment supplier Comat for supply of reaction wheels for satellites and components to optimise onboard solar power generation.

As per the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), both companies will share their technologies -- Dhruva Space's space-grade Solar Arrays for power generation, and Comat's reaction wheels for attitude determination and Solar Array Drive Assembly for optimisation of onboard power generation -- with each other.

This would enable access to market and commercial opportunities for each other while jointly offering diverse solutions to third-party customers.

"The signing of an MoA with Comat is emblematic of the convergence of views from both French and Indian industries, marking a new phase of growth and collaboration between Comat and Dhruva Space," Sanjay Nekkanti, Chief Executive Officer DhruvaSpace, said in a statement.