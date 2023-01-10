DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers

A day after GoFirst flight from Bengaluru to Delhi took off leaving behind 55 passengers, the budget airline issued a statement on January 10 stating that lack of proper communication, coordination, reconciliation, and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation.

Irate customers who were stranded in a passenger coach on the tarmac on January 9 took to Twitter asking for answers from the airline. A number of them also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in their tweets.

Also Read: Go First flyers claim Bengaluru-Delhi flight took off leaving 50 passengers behind

GoFirst released a statement on January 10 stating that "multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, co-ordination, reconciliation, and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation"

DGCA has issued a show cause notice as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. The airline has been given two weeks time to submit their reply, based on which further action will be taken.

According to the DGCA regulations, the airline is responsible, "to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling and also ensure that all the ground handling staff engaged in passenger handling undergo periodic soft skill training for sensitization, courtesy, behaviour, and procedures for assisting the passengers."

The incident comes at a time when airlines are facing scrutiny about how the passengers are treated after several incidents of a misdemeanor have been reported on flights including two cases of drunk flyers urinating on co-passengers and another of people drinking alcohol on domestic flights.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE