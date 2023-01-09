Go First flyers claim Bengaluru-Delhi flight took off leaving 50 passengers behind

Go First is yet to release a statement about the incident.

Passengers of a Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi have claimed that the plane took off without 50 of them. According to them, flyers on one bus were allowed to board and the flight took off leaving passengers from the second bus behind on the tarmac.

Irate customers have been taking to Twitter asking for answers from the airline. A number of them have also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in their tweets. Go First is yet to release a statement about the incident.



One of the stranded flyers, Nidhi K, wrote, "Flight G8 116 (BLR - DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus was left on ground and flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways operating in sleep? No basic checks."

Another flyer, Shreya Sinha, tweeted, "Most horrifying experience with Go First Airways. 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft. 6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence!"



For both the tweets, the passengers received a response from the airline asking for their PNR, contact number and email ID via DM so that the Go First team can look into the matter.

The incident comes at a time when airlines are facing scrutiny about how the passengers are treat after several incidents of misdemeanor have been reported on flights including two cases of drunk flyers urinating on co-passengers and another of people drinking alcohol on domestic flights.