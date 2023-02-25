 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Development of Karnataka top priority of Centre, state govt: PM Modi

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 09:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the development of Karnataka has been a top priority of the ruling BJP whereas those running the previous dispensations in the state used to divert its money outside.

He also said his government has worked for India's progress by taking along traditions as well as technology.

"There was a time when people after forming government in Karnataka would take its money outside. Today, the country's money and resources are honestly directed towards Karnataka's development," he said after inaugurating the "Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava" cultural festival here.

Today the development of Karnataka is a top priority for the country and for the government of Karnataka, he said.