Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog hits flight, rail operations

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius on January 8 as a cold wave sweeps through Delhi and parts of north India.

Delhi people woke up to dense fog and chilling cold due to cold wave conditions.

Air, rail and road traffic was hit as a dense fog reduced visibility in Delhi for the sixth day in a row on January 9 as the city reels under intense cold conditions that have thrown normal life out of gear.

The severe cold wave that continued to sweep the national capital for the fifth straight day has seen the minimum temperature in the city drop lower than in most of parts of the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

On January 9, a dense layer of fog reduced visibility throughout Delhi and the surrounding areas, officials said. Fog and low temperatures continue to persist in Delhi and neighbouring states.

The prolonged period of extreme cold has been attributed to a significant gap between two western disturbances, which allowed icy winds from the snow-covered mountains to blow in for a longer time than is normal.

According to an IMD official, visibility at Delhi's main meteorological stations, the Safdarjung observatory, and the Palam observatory, which is located close to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, dropped to 25 metres.