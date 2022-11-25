 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi Metro to start double-line movement on Grey Line section today

Nov 25, 2022 / 06:36 AM IST

Till now, services on this section were being operated through single line on manual mode, a DMRC official said on Thursday.

Delhi Metro will run trains on both up and down lines with automated signalling system in the Grey Line section between Najafgfarh and Dhansa Bus Stand from Friday onwards, officials said.

"From today, services on this line will be available with a headway of 7 minutes 30 seconds during peak hours (from the present 12 minutes) and 12 minutes (from the present 15 minutes) during off-peak hours," a senior official said.

In addition, with the commencement of this double-line movement, the run-time on Grey Line from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand will also significantly decrease by nearly four minutes, and will be around eight minutes.

