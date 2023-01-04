 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi logs season's lowest of 4.4 degrees Celsius; Orange warning for next two days

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

A dense layer of fog lowered visibility to 200 metres, affecting the movement of road and rail traffic.

Delhi people woke up to dense fog and chilling cold due to cold wave conditions.

Delhi's minimum temperature on Wednesday morning plunged to 4.4 degrees Celsius - the season's lowest -- making the national capital colder than Dharamsala, Nainital and Dehradun.

At least 19 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather, a Railways spokesperson said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared satellite images that showed a thick layer of fog over the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country.

The Palam observatory at the Indira Gandhi International Airport logged a visibility level of 200 metres at 5.30 am.

According to the weather office, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.