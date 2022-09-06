Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who died in a car accident, was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday. The last rites were performed as per Hindu customs in an electric crematorium at Worli in central Mumbai.

Mistry, 54, who headed the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons from 2012-16 before an unceremonious exit, and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed in a road accident in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon.

Mistry was returning from a visit to Udvada in south Gujarat, which is the holiest place for people following the Zoroastrian faith.

His mortal remains, decorated with white flowers, were brought from the J J Hospital and kept at the Worli crematorium since Tuesday morning for friends, relatives and well-wishers to pay their last respects.

Members of the Parsi community, business leaders and politicians were among those who attended the cremation.

Cyrus Mistry's elder brother Shapoor Mistry, father-in-law and senior lawyer Iqbal Chagla, industrialists Anil Ambani and Ajit Gulabchand and NCP MP Supriya Sule were present at the crematorium.

On Sunday, the Mercedes car in which Cyrus Mistry and Pandole were travelling hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river in Palghar district.

Gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55), who was driving the car, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were injured in the accident.

