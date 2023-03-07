 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit card outstanding rises 29.6% to reach record high level in January

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

As per the latest data of the Reserve Bank, the credit card outstanding has recorded a growth of over 20 per cent in the 10 months of the current fiscal.

The credit card outstanding in January rose 29.6 per cent to reach an all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore on the back of increased digitisation and rising consumer confidence in the post-Covid period.

June had recorded the highest growth of 30.7 per cent.

"Many categories have been digitised which has resulted in increased spends from existing customers using their credit cards," said Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card.