COVID-19: Hospitalisation increases marginally in Delhi

With a surge in COVID-19 infections in Delhi, hospitals are also witnessing a slight increase in admissions, but most of these patients, doctors say, have comorbid conditions. According to the Delhi Corona app, out of 9491 designated COVID-19 beds, 263 (2.77 per cent) are occupied while 24 out of 1178 ICU beds with ventilators have patients.

On June 15, 182 (1.9 per cent) patients were in hospitals while on June 8, 85 (0.88 per cent) beds were occupied. Within a fortnight, the hospitalisation has increased by over two times.

Dr Sumit Ray, head of the department of critical care medicine at the Holy Family Hospital, said that there was no need to panic. "The infection is obviously all around. The number of admissions has increased while the ICU patient numbers have remained steady. We have two patients on the ventilator. The floor admissions have increased but only one patient is on oxygen support while the patients on ventilators have comorbidities," he said. "The infection is obviously all around. The number of admissions has increased while the ICU patient numbers have remained steady.

His views were endorsed by Dr Subhash Giri, medical director at the GTB Hospital, who said that the number of suspected COVID-19 patients at the fever clinic has seen a rise and the lab positivity rate is also reflective of the increase in cases in the national capital. "Two weeks back, there were a total of two patients in the COVID area and those too were incidental cases. They had been diagnosed with other conditions but during investigations, they were found to be COVID-19 positive. Presently, there are around 14 patients in our hospital," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

He said that barring two, the others patients admitted to the hospital have different primary illnesses while COVID-19 is a secondary condition. "Some had a severe infection and a few patients were put on ventilator also. There have been mortalities, but COVID-19 was not the primary reason for the deaths. The cases are coming in clusters in a family or in neighbourhood," he added.

The senior doctor also stated that people who are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated have had a severe illness and mostly came from rural areas where there is not much awareness about it. He urged people to exercise caution and get inoculated.

Ray said that they also have a couple of paediatric patients. "Some of the patients had gastrointestinal symptoms and required IV interventions. I have a few young people with fever, diarrhoea, and vomitting due to COVID-19-19 more than cough. We have a couple of paediatric patients not because they required oxygen but because of dehydration. Even the elderly have faced this issue," he said.

Ray said that patients who have developed severe illnesses are those who are either immunosuppressed or unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. "In some cases, family members also got the patients hospitalised out of sheer fear since they had comorbidities, but there was no severe illness in them," he said.

Delhi reported 1,383 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more death due to the viral disease in a span of 24 hours, while the positivity rate was recorded at 7.22 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday.