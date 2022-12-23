 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Country’s digital growth should go hand-in-hand with protection of individual digital rights: Supratim Chakraborty, Partner, Khaitan & Co

Darlington Jose Hector
Dec 23, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Children’s personal data, especially, is a sensitive aspect and needs careful and immediate attention from a legislative framework perspective, says Supratim Chakraborty

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has extended the last date for receiving public comments on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, by another two weeks to January 2.

In an interview, Supratim Chakraborty, Partner, Khaitan & Co, who also leads the Privacy and Data Protection Practice at the corporate law firm, says the draft bill has not identified certain necessary aspects such as timeline for enforcement of the law (i.e. the sunrise period that will be available once the bill becomes a law). Therefore, at this stage it is important that stakeholders provide their constructive and specific feedback to the Ministry, so that they are able to absorb the feedback and finalise a more well-rounded draft of the bill, he says. Edited Excerpts:

Freedom of speech and the right to privacy are both synonymous with digital rights. Considering the extensive digital framework that exists in India, the protection of such rights is imperative. Unfortunately, it has been a difficult journey for data protection laws. Do you think this Bill will succeed in making a significant and positive change to the current scenario of digital rights?

Agree that the journey up to the release of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill has been quite long. Right from its inception to the present date, I am cognisant of the trajectory that several iterations of draft data protection bills have had. At the core of all this, is the prime goal to preserve digital rights and privacy of individuals.  Being an optimist, I am quite hopeful that the new bill will pave the way for India on the digital rights front. Although the draft bill requires some refinements and tightening, it appears to have the framework to bring about this positive change.

The bill has, deliberately, moved away from an orthodox approach of a compliance heavy legislation to a draft that attempts to balance the digital rights and interests of data principals whilst addressing the practical challenges faced by businesses. It is important at this juncture that innovation and digital growth of the country goes hand in hand with protection of individual’s digital rights. The government is undertaking public consultations and is organising stakeholder meets to discuss concerns. I understand that significant constructive feedback is being provided by stakeholders on the bill. Hopefully, all these will be taken into consideration effectively and we will get to see the rolling out of a robust data protection law.

This DPDP Bill 2022 is the revived version of the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 that was shelved in entirety in August earlier this year. The format, scope and approach of the DPDP is much simpler compared to its earlier version. However, critics say that there are several provisions still left open ended. Which according to you are some of these gaps and how can we plug them?