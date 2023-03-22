 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chhattisgarh Assembly passes bill for protection of mediapersons

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tabled the 'Chhattisgarh Mediapersons Protection Bill 2023' in the House for discussion. After it was passed, he termed the day as "historic".

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (file image) said in the House that the bill is aimed at preventing violence against mediapersons discharging duty in Chhattisgarh and ensuring protection to properties of media persons and media institutions.

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill that aims to provide protection to mediapersons and prevent violence against them.

The opposition BJP MLAs demanded that the bill be sent to the Select Committee of the assembly for examination, which was rejected by Speaker Charandas Mahant.

The Congress had promised to bring a law to ensure protection to journalists in the state in its poll manifesto ahead of the 2018 assembly elections.