Charles Sobhraj not a free man yet, faces extradition to Thailand

Shantanu Guha Ray
Dec 23, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

Thailand authorities say the government will take a call on issuing a fresh warrant or dropping the previous one for murders committed in the country.

Charles Sobhraj, who preyed on western backpackers on the hippie trail and killed 20 of them, is not yet a free man despite an order from the Supreme Court in Nepal.

Sobhraj, 78 and a heart patient, will take a flight out of Kathmandu only after top officials in Bangkok confirm there are no pending arrest warrants against the French serial killer in Thailand where he killed most of his victims.

Sobhraj, who has French citizenship and is of Indian and Vietnamese descent, has been linked to the killings of 20 foreign tourists across Thailand, India, and Nepal. He is said to have lured them in before drugging, robbing and murdering them.

Thailand government officials told Moneycontrol the arrest warrants were issued against Sobhraj in the 70s and more than five decades have passed since Sobhraj was arrested in Kathmandu’s crowded Thamel tourist zone in 2003.

“It is not a decision the Ministry of Justice will take, the government will take a call on crimes linked to Sobhraj and if the Thailand government will issue a fresh warrant or drop the previous warrant,” a senior official said in a brief telephonic interview.