Central Railway identifies new locations to set up 'restaurants on wheels'

After seeing success at older locations like CSMT Mumbai and Nagpur stations, the Central Railways has identified seven additional locations like Akurdi, Chinchwad, Miraj and Baramati Stations to kick off ‘restaurant on wheels’, reported Mid-Day.

The seven identified locations in Mumbai include Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Teminus, Kalyan, Lonavala, Neral, Igatpuri, Dadar and Matheran. Outside Mumbai, it is opening at four stations, including Akudi, Chinchwad, Miraj and Baramati, Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar told Mid-Day.

The idea of ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ comprises of a modified coach set up on rails offering a fine dining experience. It accommodates about 40 patrons inside, with tables. The interiors are decorated using a theme that provides the people a rail-themed setting.

Restaurant on Wheels at the CSMT and Nagpur location have gained the status of a landmark eatery within the area. The CSMT restaurant has about 1, 25,000 visitors while the Nagpur restaurant has about 1, 50,000 visitors respectively, and they have relished the food that get served here, ever since its commencement.

The idea of these restaurants is passenger friendly, and is a novel idea for revenue generation.

(With inputs from Mid-Day)