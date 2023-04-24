 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI files fresh case against ex-GAIL director ES Ranganathan in disproportionate assets case

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

Ranganathan, then director (marketing) at GAIL, was arrested in January last year in a case of alleged bribery of over Rs 50 lakh for giving discounts to private companies buying petrochemical products marketed by the Maharatna PSU, they said.

The CBI has filed a new case against former GAIL director E S Ranganathan for allegedly amassing assets of more than Rs 4.82 crore during 2017-22 which were disproportionate to his known source of income, officials said Monday.

The CBI had conducted searches at the Noida residence of Ranganathan, from where it recovered over Rs 1.29 crore cash and documents containing details of assets that the agency was scrutinising.

Ranganathan joined GAIL in 1985 and also served as managing director in the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) from 2016-20 before returning to GAIL as executive director, and was later elevated to director (marketing) when he was arrested and subsequently suspended from service.