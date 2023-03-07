 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cash-for-contract scandal hit KSDL embroiled in another scam of Rs 20 crore, reveals govt document

Mar 07, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

The scam, according to the KSDL sources, had taken place in 2020 and an investigating team was set up accordingly, show the document.

The government directed the KSDL to furnish the action taken report on May 31, 2021. However, the state government said it 'did not receive any information on the action taken report.' (Image source: https://mysoresandal.karnataka.gov.in/)

The cash-for-contract scam-hit Karnataka Soaps and Detergent Limited (KSDL) is embroiled in yet another alleged scam of Rs 20 crore relating to procurement of substandard raw material for its products including the Mysore Sandal Soap, reveals a government document.

The Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Industry Department wrote a letter to the Managing Director of KSDL on February 28 regarding the steps taken in connection with the 'financial irregularities of more than Rs 20 crore in the purchase of raw material soap noodles' three years ago.

Within days, the KSDL chairman and the BJP MLA from Channagiri Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar M V, was caught red-handed by Lokayukta officials collecting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh cash from a contractor, allegedly on behalf of his father at the KSDL office.

Further raids led to the recovery of Rs 8.23 crore cash from the house of the Madal family, huge quantity of gold and silver ornaments and large investment in land.