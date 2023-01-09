 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can you get a Harvard or Stanford degree based in India? What UGC guidelines say

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

Foreign universities will have the freedom to devise their admission process and fee structure, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said while announcing the draft regulations, 'Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India'.

Though a substantial step has been taken up by the UGC to provide more opportunities to Indian students who currently wish to seek knowledge and degree from universities abroad, a few clarifications are still needed. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Foreign universities will need the University Grants Commission's (UGC) nod to set up campuses in India and the initial approval will be for 10 years, chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

Kumar said this on Thursday last week as the UGC announced the draft regulations for 'Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India'.

Foreign universities with campuses in the country, he said, can only offer full-time programmes in the physical mode and not online or distance learning.

These universities, like Harvard or Stanford, will have the freedom to devise their admission process and fee structure, Kumar said.

Only reputed, physical universities to be allowed

The UGC draft has specifically mentioned that no Foreign Higher Educational Institution (FHEI) shall set up campuses in India without the approval of the UGC.