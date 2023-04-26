 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

Last year, the government had floated an approach paper on the draft national medical devices policy 2022 for consultation.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the policy will promote domestic production of medical devices.

The Union Cabinet on April 26 approved the National Medical Devices Policy with an aim to increase domestic production and reduce imports of such equipment.

The National Medical Devices Policy 2023 is expected to facilitate an orderly growth of the medical device sector to meet the public health objectives of access, affordability, quality, and innovation, the government said.

It added that this sunrise sector is expected to realise its full potential, with strategies viz, “building an enabling ecosystem for manufacturing along with a focus on innovation, creating a robust and streamlined regulatory framework, providing support in training and capacity building programmes and promoting higher education to foster talent and skilled resources in line with the industry requirements.”

Further, encouraging domestic investments and production of medical devices complements the Government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ programmes.