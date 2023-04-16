 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brief history of Atiq's killers: From everyday crime to making a 'name for ourselves'

Apr 16, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

The alleged assailants, Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj, were arrested by policemen accompanying the Ahmad brothers.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup, in Prayagraj, on April 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A drug addict whose brothers are now priests, a child who ran from home. This is how two of the three men who killed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf are remembered by their neighbours and families.

The young men told police they carried out the audacious attack Saturday, while the brothers were being escorted by police for a medical check-up, because they wanted to make a name for themselves in the world of crime.

Tiwari was injured in the cross-fire, which also hurt a policeman. The assailants posed a TV crew and fired at almost point-blank range.