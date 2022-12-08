 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brand Modi towers above all else, leads BJP to record tally in Gujarat

Dec 08, 2022 / 08:51 PM IST

BJP has bagged 150 plus assembly seats out of 182, surpassing its previous best showing of 127 seats in 2002 when Modi was the chief minister.

The enduring sway Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on the Gujarati consciousness has led the BJP to the best-ever tally for any party in the state assembly polls, reducing to insignificance people's perceived discontent with issues like inflation and local leadership.

In his barnstorming campaign across the state in which he addressed 31 rallies and led three road shows, Modi travelled through various regions of his home state, urging voters to make "Bhupendra break the records of Narendra", an exhortation for a higher tally for the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel-led government than what he had got while helming the state for nearly 13 years.

And it is evident that voters have listened to him.

The Election Commission's data has put the BJP's vote share at around 53 per cent, a historic first for the party. Helped by a split in the Opposition's votes due to the emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP broke the record of 149 seats won by the Congress under Madhavsinh Solanki in 1985.

For those travelling through the western state, it was clear that voters may have certain issues with the BJP, in power in the state since 1998, regarding its local leadership and certain aspects of its administration but, for most, it did not count before the party's larger governance architecture, ideological thrust and, above all, their faith in Modi.